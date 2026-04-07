Freeze warning: Cover up your plants tonight

DAYTON, OH — Canadian high pressure is building in over the region and will lead to a cold night tonight. A freeze warning is in effect for temperatures falling into the upper 20s. If you have any plants that you know are sensitive to cold temperatures, cover them up or bring them inside tonight.

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Temperatures through the rest of the week will run near or above normal. Come Sunday, we’re looking at highs near 80 degrees. Upper 70s likely persist into next week.

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Rain chances are slim overall. We could come across some showers on Friday and again next Monday into Tuesday. As of now, nothing is jumping off the page as appearing overly strong to severe, but it’s April so we’ll let you know right away if the forecast starts to trend in that direction.

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