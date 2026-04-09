'Friends & heroes' make the ACM noms even better for Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert already has more Academy of Country Music Awards than any other artist in history, and the odds seem good she'll add to her total at the upcoming 61st ACMs.

The Texas native could take home eight more trophies this year, trailing only Megan Moroney in the latest nominations.

"It's always special to be recognized by @acmawards and it's even better when the nominations are with friends & heroes. Thank y'all," Miranda wrote on Instagram after the nods were announced Thursday morning.

Her post includes photos of her wearing roller skates with Chris Stapleton from the "A Song to Sing" music video, which is up for song, music event and visual media of the year.

Another snapshot shows Miranda with Lainey Wilson and Reba McEntire as they perform "Trailblazer" on the 60th ACMs. It's up for music event of the year.

There's also a photo with Ella Langley, representing Miranda's work as a writer and producer on "Choosin' Texas," a song and single of the year contender.

If that doesn't seem to add up to eight, here's why: Miranda could take home multiple trophies in some of the categories for her work as a writer and producer.

Of course, she's nominated for female artist of the year as well.

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