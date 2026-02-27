Gavin Adcock's making sure 'Country Never Dies'

Gavin Adcock is the driving force behind Country Never Dies, a new covers album that matches current artists with classic songs.

His take on Waylon Jennings' "Only Daddy That'll Walk the Line" is the first taste of the project, which drops March 13.

“I came up with the idea of this album one day when I was listening to some country music and realized that I’m never going to get to hear any new music from some of the artists, because they’re not with us anymore,” Gavin says. “I grew up listening to a bunch of these artists, and some of them are the main reason I’m in country music, and how I got my style.”

Gavin also covers Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried." The album features contributions from Hudson Westbrook, Ashley Cooke, Vincent Mason, Jake Worthington and more.

"There’s a bunch of people that these songs mean the world to them," Gavin continues. "They grew up listening to these songs, hearing their parents or grandparents play them. I think it is important in country music to remember the people who paved the way for us."

Here's the complete track listing for Country Never Dies, along with the artist who made each song famous:

"Only Daddy That'll Walk The Line" -- Gavin Adcock (Waylon Jennings)

"Slow Hand" -- Hudson Westbrook (The Pointer Sisters/Conway Twitty)

"He Stopped Loving Her Today" -- Jake Worthington (George Jones)

"Southern Nights" -- Ashley Cooke (Glen Campbell)

"Slide Off Your Satin Sheets" -- Braxton Keith (Johnny Paycheck)

"Wayfaring Stranger" -- Lanie Gardner (American folk song)

"You Win Again" -- Vincent Mason (Hank Williams)

"Kentucky Bluebird" -- The Creekers (Keith Whitley)

"Simple Man" -- Austin Snell (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

"Big City Blues" -- Shelby Stone (Keith Gattis)

"Mama Tried" -- Gavin Adcock (Merle Haggard)

