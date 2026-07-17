Gavin Adcock's ready for 'The Day I Hang It Up'

Gavin Adcock's third album in three years, The Day I Hang It Up, is set to arrive Oct. 2, featuring his current hit, "Wannabe."

“The last 5 years have been the wildest time of my life,” he says. “I’ve been through nearly everything a person could imagine, writing songs and living on a damn tour bus. Through all of that I’ve stood up to my darkest demons, laughed in the face of adversity, and kept the pedal down letting out music for my fans.”

“Some artists come in, make a couple records, and disappear for the rest of their life," he continues. "For me? Imma be doing this s*** ‘til the day I die. I wanna thank every single one of y’all for rockin with me on this wild ride.”

The new 25-track record also includes "Cheap Thrills," his collab with Hudson Westbrook. You can check out the title track now.

Gavin resumes The Day I Hang It Up Tour July 29 in Spokane, Washington.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.