George Birge namechecks a Tim McGraw hit on nostalgic single 'Whatever That Was'

George Birge has dropped a new single about looking back on a youthful romance and yearning to capture that feeling again.

In the song, "Whatever That Was," George sings, "Maybe it was autumn, maybe it was 18/ spinning on whiskey and wintergreen/ maybe it was was speakers singing 'Stars Go Blue'/ Oh but then again, maybe it was you. ... All I know is I ain't felt since it was us/ but I'm still stuck on whatever that was."

The "Stars Go Blue" line is a reference to Tim McGraw's 2006 single "When the Stars Go Blue," which was included on his greatest hits album that year.

"The title came out in conversation, and we all felt like this was something you can picture but also a feeling you can't put your finger on," George says of the new song. "We wanted to capture a coming-of-age story with vignettes of first love, breaking rules and trying to cope with a first heartbreak. ... The result is something I hope every listener can relate to."



"Whatever That Was" is the follow-up to George's duet with Luke Bryan, "Ride Ride Ride," which is currently climbing the charts. George's Cowboy Songs Tour wraps up April 25, then he'll hit the road with Darius Rucker.

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