The globe-spanning friendship of Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran is based on something simple

Not only did Luke Combs make the 2026 TIME100 list of the most influential people on the planet, he's also featured on one of four worldwide covers.

In the issue, the Huntersville, North Carolina, native is the subject of a tribute written by a fellow superstar from Suffolk, England: Ed Sheeran.

So what's the secret behind the friendship between the two men from different sides of the world?

"I just think we're really similar in our kind of approach to our life and, you know, prioritizing our family and obviously being able to do things at a really high level, you know, as far as records and tours and all that crazy stuff," Luke told ABC Audio on the red carpet at the TIME100 Gala April 23 in New York City.

"But just being grounded in the things that really matter, which is, you know, friends, family. I feel like we have a big bond over that," he adds.

Luke's "Sleepless in a Hotel Room" hangs on for a third week at #1 in the latest edition of Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.