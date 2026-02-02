Grammys 2026: Jelly Roll reels in three trophies, Reba McEntire delivers a performance 50 years in the making

Jelly Roll was country's big winner at Sunday's 68th Grammys, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



In the open, host Trevor Noah marveled at how similar Jelly and Teddy Swims look, pondering whether they could unlock each other's phones. Moments later, Shaboozey jumped to his feet for a standing O when Trevor mentioned Reba McEntire, who was seated nearby.

Earlier in the day, Shaboozey and Jelly took home best country duo/group performance for "Amen." Jelly also won best contemporary Christian music performance/song for his collaboration with Brandon Lake, "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

Zach Top grabbed his first Grammy with one of his first nominations, taking home best traditional country album for Ain't In It for My Health. Chris Stapleton's "Bad As I Used to Be" from F1 the Movie was named best country solo performance. Tyler Childers' "Bitin' List" was best country song.

Jelly Roll returned to win his third trophy in country's only televised category, locking in best contemporary country album for Beautifully Broken. "Somewhere Over Laredo" hitmaker Lainey Wilson presented with Wicked's Jeff Goldblum, in a nod to their Wizard of Oz-adjacent hits.

Even though her career spans a half-century, Reba made her very first Grammy performance on Sunday during the in memoriam segment, delivering a specially written version of her nominated "Trailblazer" along with its co-writer Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson.

The 69th annual Grammys will air on ABC in 2027.

