Grammys 2026: The winners

Artwork for the 2026 Grammy Awards (CBS)

The 68th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS Sunday, Feb. 1.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will air on ABC.

Here are the winners in the major categories announced during the broadcast:

Album of the year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny

Song of the year

"Wildflower," Billie Eilish

Record of the year

"Luther," Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Best new artist

Olivia Dean

Best rap album

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

Best música urbana album

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny

Best contemporary country album

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll



Best pop vocal album

Mayhem, Lady Gaga

Best pop solo performance

"Messy," Lola Young

Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

Pharrell Williams

See the rest of the winners here.

