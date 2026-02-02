Grammys 2026: The winners

Artwork for the 2026 Grammy Awards (CBS)
By Jill Lances

The 68th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS Sunday, Feb. 1.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will air on ABC.

Here are the winners in the major categories announced during the broadcast:

Album of the year
Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny

Song of the year
"Wildflower," Billie Eilish

Record of the year
"Luther," Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Best new artist
Olivia Dean

Best rap album
GNX, Kendrick Lamar

Best música urbana album
Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny

Best contemporary country album
Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Best pop vocal album
Mayhem, Lady Gaga

Best pop solo performance
"Messy," Lola Young

Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Pharrell Williams

See the rest of the winners here.

