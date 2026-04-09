A grateful Cody Johnson rides in with 4 ACM nominations

Cody Johnson's the third most-nominated male artist at the upcoming 61st ACM Awards May 17 in Las Vegas, being recognized in four categories. He trails Chris Stapleton, who has six nods, and Zach Top, who grabbed five.

"Honored to be nominated again this year," Cody posted on his socials. "Appreciate every single one of you for being on this ride with me. Grateful doesn't even begin to cover it."

Cody racks up his third nomination in a row in the night's biggest category, entertainer of the year, and gets his fourth consecutive career nomination for visual media, this time for "The Fall." His current hit is also in the running for single of the year.

It's quite possible there's never been a better time to be in the running for male artist, since he took home the equivalent trophy at November's CMA Awards.

Cody previously claimed the song of the year title for 2024's "Dirt Cheap."

He's already confirmed a performance slot on the show, which streams live on Prime Video once again this year.

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