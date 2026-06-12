Here's your sneak peek at the 2026 CMA Fest special

The 2026 premiere of ABC's annual CMA special is less than two weeks away, and the Country Music Association just revealed which artists made the cut.

The three-hour show airs Thursday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET and takes up the entirety of primetime.

Riley Green and Good Morning America's Lara Spencer are this year's hosts.

Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, The Band Perry, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Fetty Wap, Florida Georgia Line, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Michael McDonald, Molly Tuttle, The Red Clay Strays, Ricky Skaggs, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Shay Morgan, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top have all secured their spot.

So far, there's only one song we know for sure we'll hear: the first live performance of Shaboozey's "Cowgirl."

If you miss the show on June 25, you'll be able to check it out on Hulu June 26.

Meanwhile, let the 2027 planning begin. The 54th CMA Fest kicks off June 10, 2027, and runs through June 13, 2027.

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