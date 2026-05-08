'Honey, I'm Home': ACM host Shania Twain sees herself as a country girl

Even though she's a global pop/country superstar, Canadian Shania Twain sees hosting the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas as a homecoming of sorts.

"This is fun to me," she says. "Hosting the ACMs is a chance to go celebrate all of the other artists, meet the new artists, the up-and-coming artists, [to] celebrate a lot of the artists that have been rockin’ it the last several years that I have not been around much, to say 'congratulations' and 'way to go' and all that kinda stuff."

After finding success in multiple formats, the "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" hitmaker leaves little doubt which one is closest to her heart.

"For me, it is a chance to reconnect with my favorite genre, which is my root music, country, and do my best job representing my genre," she says of hosting the ACMs.

Shania has quite a collection of ACM trophies herself, having won both top new female vocalist and album for The Woman in Me in 1995, before taking the entertainer trophy in 1999. The academy also gave her its special Poet's Award for her songwriting in 2022.

The 61st ACMs take place Sunday, May 17, at MGM Grand Garden Arena and stream live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET.

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