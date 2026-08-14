'House Again' hitmaker Made You Look: Hudson Westbrook readies second album

First, Hudson Westbrook Made You Look with his breakthrough #1, "House Again," and now he's prepping his sophomore album.

“The last two years have been insane,” the Texas native reflects. "If you would have asked me what I thought my life would look like at 22, my wildest dreams wouldn’t even come close. And none of that would be possible without the people who love my music.”

The 16-song collection includes the previously released tracks "Hits Me," "Backwards" and "Hey Dallas."

“Sometimes it feels like we’re all chasing the same thing, trying to find new ways to keep our fans guessing and listening. To keep their attention – to make them look," Hudson says. "This record is built on the experiences and memories that my fans made possible for me over the last couple of years. We made it with them in mind, staying true to my Texas roots. I’m really proud of the album – how we pushed our sound and dug in on the songwriting. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

The title track is out now, ahead of the record's Nov. 6 arrival.

It follows Texas Forever, which came out in July 2025.

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