How gas prices have changed in Cleveland in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Lakeland using data from AAA.

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How gas prices have changed in Cleveland in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria, OH metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 16.

Cleveland by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.44

--- Ohio average: $3.40

- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)

- Year change: +$0.52 (+17.7%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.05 (6/9/22)

- Diesel current price: $4.87

- Week change: +$0.14 (+2.9%)

- Year change: +$1.27 (+35.2%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.09 (6/20/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Springfield, MO: $3.03

#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $3.04

#3. Fort Smith (AR only), AR: $3.05

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.65

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#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.68

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#3. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.69

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#2. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.70

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#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.71