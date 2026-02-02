How gas prices have changed in Cleveland in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria, OH metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 2.

Cleveland by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.77

--- Ohio average: $2.71

- Week change: -$0.11 (-3.7%)

- Year change: -$0.17 (-5.6%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.05 (6/9/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.65

- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)

- Year change: +$0.05 (+1.3%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.09 (6/20/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $2.26

#2. Lubbock, TX: $2.27

#3. Norfolk, NE: $2.30

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.54

#4. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.55

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.55

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.60

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.91

