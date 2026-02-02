How gas prices have changed in Cincinnati in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Springfield, Ohio using data from AAA.

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Cincinnati (OH only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 2.

Cincinnati by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.61

--- Ohio average: $2.71

- Week change: -$0.19 (-6.9%)

- Year change: -$0.21 (-7.5%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.09 (6/9/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.55

- Week change: -$0.04 (-1.2%)

- Year change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.11 (6/20/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $2.26

#2. Lubbock, TX: $2.27

#3. Norfolk, NE: $2.30

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#5. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.54

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#4. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.55

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.55

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.60

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.91

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.