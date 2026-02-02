How gas prices have changed in Lima in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Lima, OH metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 2.

Lima by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.52

--- Ohio average: $2.71

- Week change: -$0.16 (-6.0%)

- Year change: -$0.24 (-8.7%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.07 (6/8/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.47

- Week change: -$0.06 (-1.7%)

- Year change: +$0.07 (+2.1%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.11 (6/22/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $2.26

#2. Lubbock, TX: $2.27

#3. Norfolk, NE: $2.30

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.54

#4. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.55

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.55

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.60

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.91

