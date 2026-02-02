How gas prices have changed in Columbus in the last week

By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Columbus, OH metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 2.

Columbus by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.77
--- Ohio average: $2.71
- Week change: -$0.14 (-4.8%)
- Year change: -$0.15 (-5.3%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.07 (6/8/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.62
- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)
- Year change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.15 (6/20/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $2.26
#2. Lubbock, TX: $2.27
#3. Norfolk, NE: $2.30

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.54

#4. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.55

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.55

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.60

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.91

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

