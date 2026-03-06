How Lauren Alaina's husband laid the groundwork for her hit duet

Lauren Alaina's duet partner in life, Cam Arnold, is responsible for her duet partner on her latest hit, "All My Exes" with Chase Matthew.

"He is the best. I love that guy so much," Lauren says of the "Darlin'" hitmaker. "My husband is the reason I have the duet with him, which is hilarious."

"Cameron played him that song when we were on tour last year," she continues. "First of all, the song is called 'All My Exes,' and it's my husband's favorite song of mine. I'm like, 'I write you songs all the time, Cameron. Why is this one your favorite?' But he just believed in the song, and said that he thought it was a hit and something that I needed to put out. And he went behind my back and played it for Chase, and then Chase loved it."

It's worth noting Lauren has a pretty good track record when it comes to collaborations. "What Ifs" with Kane Brown, and "One Beer" with HARDY and Devin Dawson both made it to #1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.