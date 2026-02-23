How much does it cost to buy a house in Canton in 2026?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most competitive housing markets in Georgia.

Alena Mozhjer // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

How much does it cost to buy a house in Canton in 2026?

Housing costs climbed to record highs in 2025, as prices rose and mortgage rates remained far above pandemic-era lows. This kept housing out of reach for a larger number of home searchers and led to a historically slow housing market.

Redfin economists predict that affordability will begin to improve in 2026 and beyond. But how much does housing cost in Canton, OH, right now?

Whether you're a high-end buyer or just starting out, Redfin Real Estate analyzed home prices in Canton across different price tiers to show how expensive housing is—and how it compares to the national average. If you want to find out how much you can afford, try Redfin's Affordability Calculator.

All data represents the monthly average for January 2026. Redfin defines housing price buckets as follows: Bottom (bottom 5%); Starter (5%-35%); Mid (35%-65%); High (65%-95%); Luxury (top 5%).

How expensive is housing in Canton?

Bottom tier median sale price: $52,235

Starter tier median sale price: $138,563

Mid tier median sale price: $227,810

High tier median sale price: $320,931

Luxury median sale price: $653,167

Median household income: $73,767

How expensive is housing nationwide?

Bottom tier median sale price: $125,384

Starter tier median sale price: $260,000

Mid tier median sale price: $375,000

High tier median sale price: $581,000

Luxury tier median sale price: $1,341,493

Median household income: $87,934

This story was produced by Redfin and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.