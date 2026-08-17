'I Can't' anymore: Another week, another Ella Langley record

Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen top Billboard Country Airplay for the second week in a row with "I Can't Love You Anymore," marking another milestone for the ACM female artist of the year.

It's Ella's third #1 from her sophomore album, following "Be Her" and the mega-hit "Choosin' Texas." That makes Dandelion only the 13th album by a woman to do so since the 1990 launch of the chart.

Kelsea Ballerini is the most recent woman to do so, sending "Love Me Like You Mean It," "Dibs" and "Peter Pan" to the pinnacle in 2015-16 with her debut album, The First Time.

Wynonna, Deana Carter and Jo Dee Messina have matched the feat, while Shania Twain has two albums with three number ones and Carrie Underwood has three. Sugarland and Lady A are also included in the tally, since they have female members.

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