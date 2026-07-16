If it's meant to be, there may be a new Morgan Wallen song

Morgan Wallen doesn't exactly post on his socials every day, so when he says something, it's usually worth paying attention.

"Maybe I'll release this one before the boats get winterized this time," he writes in a new post of him playing and singing an unreleased song on piano. It isn't exactly new, however, since he dropped the same snippet of a studio version five weeks ago.

"No we don't even fight like we used to/ We don't even care enough to cry no more/ It's been a hundred nights since I knew you/ How long we gonna keep lookin' at that door?" he asks.

"If it was meant to be, we'da been by now," he continues. "We wouldn't have to keep trying to work things out/ Yeah baby we're a breeze when the lights go down/ It wouldn't be so hard when we ain't in the dark/ If we were in the stars they'da lined right up/ And maybe from the start we've been tryin' too much/ I know you want to think that it's what we've found/ But if it was meant to be, we'da been by now."

Stay tuned to see what happens next.

Morgan's most recent release is "I Can't Love You Anymore" with Ella Langley, which is just behind "Don't We" in the top five, from 2025's I'm the Problem. He's also featured on HARDY's top-20 collab "McArthur."

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