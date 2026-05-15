If you're betting on Blake Shelton's ACM performance, 'Gamble' on this one

What could be more appropriate for a performance in Las Vegas than "know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em"?

Well, Blake Shelton's done his version of a Kenny Rogers classic, and it could very well be what he's performing during Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards.

"I recorded a cover of 'The Gambler' to honor the great Don Schlitz," Blake wrote on his socials Friday. "It’s out now only on @amazonmusic."

"Check it out and be sure to tune into the @acmawards this Sunday!" he added.

Noted songwriter Schlitz passed away April 16 in Nashville after a sudden illness at the age of 73. The Country Music Hall of Famer also wrote classics like Randy Travis' "On the Other Hand" and "Forever and Ever, Amen," as well as "When You Say Nothing at All," recorded by Keith Whitley and Alison Krauss.

Of course, it would also make sense if Blake sang his current hit, "Let Him In Anyway."

Tune in Sunday at 8 p.m. ET to find out which song he chooses when the 61st ACMs stream live on Prime Video from MGM Grand Garden Arena.

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