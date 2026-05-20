Ingrid Andress delivers a post-breakup 'All the Best' on Friday

Ingrid Andress wishes an ex "All the Best" on her new track coming Friday — or does she?

“I wouldn’t consider myself a petty person, but I couldn’t help but write ‘All The Best’ the way that we did,” she says. “My friends and my therapist say I’m too sarcastic, so I would say this song’s tone is very ‘me’ in that way."

"I’m at a point in my life where I don’t get overly angry at someone if the relationship doesn’t work out, just annoyed," she adds. "I’m too tired to be overly angry, so consider this a playful breakup song.”

Ingrid wrapped her six-city Low-Key Sessions tour with a sold-out show in Minneapolis on May 15.

Look for more new music from the "More Hearts Than Mine" hitmaker as she continues to put the finishing touches on her third studio album.

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