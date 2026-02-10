Ingrid Andress previews third album with 'Now I Know'

The latest preview of Ingrid Andress' third album — and her first new music of 2026 — will arrive on Friday with a track called "Now I Know."

"We tend to glamorize what ‘growing’ and ‘self discovery’ look like without acknowledging the pain it also takes to break out of the cocoon that kept you safe," she says. "The beauty of knowing you made it through those ugly, difficult times is what makes all the heartbreak worth it. You learn to trust and believe in yourself again and that is something only you can know after seeing it through to the other side.”

“I wrote ‘Now I Know’ to encourage myself and others to face and let go of the things that no longer serve us because we are capable of having the happiness we’ve imagined for ourselves," she adds.

Ingrid co-wrote and co-produced the new song, the first of more new music that's ahead as she puts the finishing touches on the follow-up to 2022's Good Person, which featured the #1 "Wishful Drinking" with Sam Hunt.

Her debut, 2020's Lady Like, launched her first #1, "More Hearts Than Mine," and led to a Grammy nom in the all-genre best new artist category.

