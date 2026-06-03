Is Garth Brooks about to sell his music catalog for a sizeable sum?

Garth Brooks is thinking about selling his music catalog and expects to get around $2 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The deal would include both the rights to his songwriting and his recorded music, encompassing a body of work that's sold 200 million albums and includes classics like "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "Unanswered Prayers."

Citing potential investors, WSJ says Garth's been thinking about the move for a few years and expects to get anywhere from the high $1 billion range to more than $2 billion.

If it happens, it's expected to be one of the biggest deals of its kind ever.

Garth has yet to confirm the report.

In 2024, the rock band Queen got more than $1 billion for their catalog, while half of Michael Jackson's work went for a similar amount the same year.

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