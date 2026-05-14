It's 'Been a Good Run' as Scotty McCreery looks back on 15 years

American Idol crowned a new winner this week, and it's understandable if the 2011 winner is feeling a little sentimental. But Scotty McCreery's also doing something about it, releasing a "retrospective album" titled 15 on July 17.

"Fifteen years goes by like a flash," Scotty wrote on his socials. "Some days it feels like yesterday when I did my initial American Idol audition in Milwaukee, while other days it feels like it happened a hundred years ago."

"I’ve lived a lot of life, traveled millions of miles, and followed my dreams," he continues, "all thanks to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, my family, my team, and all the fans who have supported me through these 15 years."

In addition to his hits, 15 offers four new tracks, including the song Scotty auditioned for Idol with, "Your Man," in a new duet version with its original artist, Josh Turner. The new take drops Thursday at midnight.

Conway Twitty's signature "Hello Darlin'" is also on the album, along with Scotty's cover of Kris Kristofferson's "Why Me, Lord?" and "Been a Good Run," which is likely a new song.

Here's the complete track listing for Scotty McCreery's 15:

"See You Tonight"

"Five More Minutes"

"This Is It"

"In Between"

"You Time"

"Damn Strait"

"Cab in a Solo"

"It Matters to Her"

"Bottle Rockets" (featuring Hootie & the Blowfish)

"Your Man" (featuring Josh Turner)

"Hello Darlin'"

"Been a Good Run"

"Why Me, Lord?"

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