Jason Aldean Double[s] Down on heavy metal

When Jason Aldean arrives in San Diego Sunday to play his latest Double Down arena show with Luke Bryan, he'll be carrying a big load of metaphorical metal.

That's because the RIAA has just cemented another round of sales certifications, beginning with his six-times Platinum My Kinda Party album. The title track is also quintuple Platinum.

"Fly Over States" is quadruple Platinum, while "Any Ol' Barstool" and "Amarillo Sky" are triple Platinum.

"Tattoos on This Town," "Lights Come On," "Hicktown," "Why" and "Don't You Wanna Stay" with Kelly Clarkson have all hit the double-Platinum mark.



The They Don't Know album and "Little More Summertime" wrap things up as they go Platinum. Each Platinum certification signifies a million in sales.

The timing couldn't be better, since 2005's Jason Aldean, 2010's Mỹ Kinda Party and 2016's They Don't Know will all be released on vinyl for the first time on Sept. 18.

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