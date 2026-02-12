For Jason Aldean, 'Songs About Us' started with 'Goodbye'

When Jason Aldean heard "How Far Does a Goodbye Go," he knew it was the beginning of his 12th studio album.

"I knew this was the first one we had to put out there," he wrote on Instagram, sharing more in a "Story Behind the Song" video with the song's writers, Tully Kennedy, Kurt Allison, John Edwards and John Morgan.

"It got me excited to go in the studio and cut it," Jason recalled. "And no-brainer ... as soon as I heard it, I'm like, 'That's our first single, that's what's gonna launch the album and we'll figure out the rest of it after that, but that's what's gonna go.' So far, so good."

"How Far Does a Goodbye Go" came out in September, and currently sits at #2 on both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

The full Songs About Us album follows on April 24.

