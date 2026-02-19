Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson & more to join Garth Brooks at Milwaukee's Summerfest

Milwaukee's Summerfest, which will run over three weekends in June and July, has announced its full lineup.

Headliners include the already-announced Garth Brooks, plus Megan Moroney, Jelly Roll and Post Malone. The lineup also includes Cody Johnson, Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson, Nate Smith, Jessie Murph, Tucker Wetmore, Carter Faith and dozens more. Visit Summerfest.com for the full lineup.

Summerfest 2026 runs June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4 across multiple stages. A 9-day pass is available now through Feb. 25 at midnight for just $58 at Summerfest.com. Single day general admission and 3-day passes and VIP seating are also available.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.