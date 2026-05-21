Jelly Roll wants you to 'Rise Up' for the Stanley Cup

Jelly Roll is supplying the soundtrack for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

His Amazon Music Original "Rise Up" is the official theme song of the National Hockey League's annual fight to the finish, which started in April and will go through June.

“This song was written for the guys grinding every night for the Cup," Jelly says. "This isn't just the theme song of the NHL Playoffs. This is their song. It crawls over your skin, that dirty, swampy, nasty, distorted rock and roll.”

The "Rise Up" music video debuted during the first game of the Western Conference Final, featuring Jelly Roll, NHL highlights and the coveted Stanley Cup itself.

Watch for a documentary short coming in June that features the "Save Me" hitmaker alongside Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes.

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