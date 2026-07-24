Join K99.1FM at the 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive

DAYTON — As students across the Miami Valley prepare to head back to the classroom, WHIO-TV, WHIO Radio, K99.1FM, and 95.3 and 101.1 The Eagle are coming together once again to help ensure every local child has the tools they need to succeed. The 5th Annual 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive will take place on Thursday, August 6, 2026, 9 AM – 6 PM, benefiting Crayons to Classrooms.

Crayons to Classrooms (C2C) is a Dayton, OH organization that distributes essential school supplies, books, classroom decorations, hygiene products, and more to over 4,000 teachers and 56,000 students at 150 high-need schools across Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Miami, Darke, Preble, and north Warren counties, at no cost to them.

According to local teachers, nearly 70% of students within the C2C service area lack supplies they need in the classroom during the school year. C2C has distributed over $2.6 million in supplies to local schools during the 2025-26 school year alone and over $44 million since opening its doors in 2009.

The average value of each shopping trip at the resource center is $698 in free supplies, and many teachers take far more, walking away with thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies for their classrooms and students.

Over the past four years, thanks to the generosity of our Miami Valley community, the 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive has collected more than $80,000 in school supplies and cash donations to support C2C and local students of all ages.

The 2026 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive will be held on Thursday, August 6th. Our teams will be accepting donations between 9 AM and 6 PM next to Walmart Miller Lane and Walmart Sugarcreek. Look for the WHIO-TV, WHIO Radio, or Crayons to Classrooms tent in the parking lot.

This year, we are asking for donations of new consumable school products such as markers, colored pencils, children’s scissors, crayons, 70ct notebooks, and more. Your donation will help Crayons to Classrooms stock their shelves for the upcoming school year.

ITEMS NEEDED THE MOST:

Marker packs (regular and dry-erase)

Colored pencil packs

Children’s scissors

Pocket folders

Filler paper

Crayons

Construction paper

70ct notebooks

Pencils

OTHER WAYS TO SUPPORT:

Make a financial donation HERE. Through bulk purchasing, Crayons to Classrooms can turn a $10 donation into $50 in school supplies.

Crayons to Classrooms Walmart wish list

Crayons to Classrooms Amazon wish list

To donate your time as a volunteer or host a fundraiser benefiting the organization, please contact Crayons to Classrooms HERE.

This year’s 5th annual 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive wouldn’t have been possible without the continuous partnership and support of Morris Home, Ashley, Resident Home Association, and River Valley Credit Union.

Help us ensure local students return to school fully equipped to succeed!

About WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness

7 Circle of Kindness was born out of a sense of responsibility to our community. It is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home and Ashley, Resident Home Association, and River Valley Credit Union.

For questions about this event or the WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness program, please contact Niki Mayakova at ksenia.mayakova@cmg.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group