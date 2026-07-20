Jon Pardi will be a 'Gamblin' Man' on tour this fall

From the name of Jon Pardi's fall tour, you'd think he's headed to Vegas.

Inspired by a fan-favorite song from 2025's Honkytonk Hollywood, he'll launch the Gamblin' Man Tour Sept. 17 in Richmond, Virginia. He'll hit 19 arenas and amphitheaters before wrapping Nov. 14 in Independence, Missouri.

Alexandra Kay, who currently has her first hit with "Straight for the Heart," will join him on the trek, along with newcomer Sadie Bass.

Presales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public Friday.

Jon's closing in on the top 20 right now with his latest single, "Boots Off." And so far, there's no Sin City stop on his tour.

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