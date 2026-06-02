Jordan Davis won't 'Turn This Truck Around,' even for Ella Langley

No need for Jordan Davis to "Turn This Truck Around," because it's parked at #1 on the Mediabase country airplay chart.

For the Louisiana native, it marks a major milestone.

"It's unreal to think this is my 10th #1 single at country radio," Jordan wrote on Instagram. "I can still remember the first #1 like it was yesterday, and now even typing '10' feels so surreal."

"I’m so grateful for the support from country radio over my career and to the fans who have supported me from my very first release," he continues. "This simply could not have happened without you all."

Jordan's first #1 was his debut release, 2017's "Singles You Up."

On Billboard Country Airplay, Ella Langley's blocking Jordan from the #1 spot, where "Turn This Truck Around" is at #2. But all is fair: he's doing the same to Ella's "Be Her" on the Mediabase tally.

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