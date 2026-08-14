Josh Ross gets 'Kicked Out of Bars'

After two consecutive number ones, newcomer Josh Ross is getting "Kicked Out of Bars."

The new song follows "Single Again" and "Hate How You Look" as his latest radio single, and counts fellow Canadian Brad Rempel of High Valley as one of its co-writers.

“‘Kicked Out Of Bars’ felt like me from the minute we wrote it," Josh says. "It’s one of those songs almost everyone can relate to, whether you’ve been the one getting kicked out or you’ve got a buddy who has."

"I wanted to give fans something fun and upbeat to close out the summer," he continues. "We’ve been playing it live and seeing everyone already singing along has been pretty incredible. I’m excited for fans to finally have it.”

The reigning CCMA entertainer of the year will defend his title at September's awards, shortly after he heads out on The Young Tour with Dan + Shay.

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