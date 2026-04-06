Justin Moore is the king of the long run with latest #1

Justin Moore now wears the crown as the artist with the longest trip to #1, as "Time's Ticking" rather ironically takes its place atop the Billboard Country Airplay ranking.

Justin's 11th #1 took 67 weeks to make it to the pinnacle, unseating Michael Ray's "Whiskey and Rain" and Travis Denning's "After a Few," which both had a 65-week run to the top. Scotty McCreery's "In Between" logged 63 weeks, while Dylan Scott took 62 weeks with "Can't Have Mine" and Chayce Beckham made it in 60 weeks with "23".

"Time's Ticking" is Justin's first Billboard #1 since "With a Woman You Love" in Sept. 2022. He's typically topped the chart every 20 months since he made his debut in Aug. 2008 with "Back That Thing Up."

"Time's Ticking" is also the first #1 for the newly-named Blue Highway Records, formerly known as Big Machine.

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