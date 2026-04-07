Justin Moore's #1 across the board with 'Time's Ticking'

Justin Moore manages to top both major Country Airplay charts this week, as "Time's Ticking" rises to #1 on the Mediabase tally, as well as the previously reported Billboard ranking.

“It’s beyond exciting, and humbling, to celebrate our 14th number 1 with 'Time’s Ticking,'" Justin says. "I was proud of the song when we wrote it. I’m thrilled to see it resonate with so many people out there to this extent."

"Thank you to my entire team, fans and country radio for continuing the support of our music," he continues. "We are excited for what’s next with new music and being out doing a tour with my buddy Riley Green. Cheers, and here’s to number 15!”

Justin kicks off Riley's Cowboy As It Gets Tour April 16 in Southaven, Mississippi.

He'll also host the sixth annual Justin Moore St. Jude Golf Classic April 19-20 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

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