Kacey Musgraves to debut 'Middle of Nowhere' live at Gruene Hall

Kacey Musgraves' sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, drops Friday, and fans will get their first chance to hear her sing it live during three shows at Texas' oldest dance hall.

Tickets are on sale now for Middle of Nowhere: Live at Gruene Hall. The Mariachi Brothers will be her special guests for the May 3, 4 and 5 concerts.

The album's title comes from a sign Kacey noticed in her hometown of Golden, Texas, which is about 300 miles from Gruene Hall in New Braunfels.

Currently, that looks like your only chance to see Kacey live until she plays the Bourbon & Beyond festival Sept. 25 in Louisville.

You can check out a couple of the new songs from her recent Coachella set on YouTube: "Back on the Wagon" and "Uncertain, TX."

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