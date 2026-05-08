Kane Brown's new bar/restaurant to open later this month

Kane Brown is ready for his fans to put some miles on his new Nashville establishment.

Kane Brown's On Broadway will officially open May 22. Located in Nashville's Lower Broadway area, the multi-story bar, restaurant and concert venue will open its doors at 10 a.m. local time that Friday. Kane himself will be making surprise appearances throughout the weekend.

In a statement, Kane says that he wanted to create "somewhere everyone can come together, celebrate and just have a great night out in Nashville." He adds that he wants the place to "reflect my journey in Nashville and feel a little different from what you usually find on Broadway."

"It's the kind of place where you might run into familiar faces and make memories along the way, whether it's your first time in town or your hundredth night out ... I can't wait to celebrate together with friends and family."

Because the opening will take place on Memorial Day weekend, Kane Brown's On Broadway is partnering with the non-profit Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America's military and first responders.

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