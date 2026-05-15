Kelsea Ballerini's fans are 'Legends' on her new app

Kelsea Ballerini is seen in Midtown on April 15, 2026 in New York City. (TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Kelsea Ballerini's Legends fan club will now make its home in her new app.

The "Love Me Like You Mean It" hitmaker announced the Kelsea Ballerini app Friday in a video message posted to her socials.

"I really love seeing what you guys are saying, whether it's about shows or what to wear to shows or what your favorite lyric is or what you think is about to drop and when and what merch you want, what merch you like," she said. "And so we wanted to curate this really fun, safe atmosphere for all of us to just kinda kiki together whenever we want."

"And it's gonna be where I show you things first, where I announce things first," she added. "There's gonna a forum where we can all talk. I will be lurking. It's gonna be a really safe, fun spot to move into this next chapter and season of music together. See you there."

If you're not a Legend, you can become one by downloading the app, creating an account and buying a membership.

The group, of course, is named after "Legends," Kelsea's #1 from 2018.

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