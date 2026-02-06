Koe Wetzel hints at new album with 'Time Goes On'

As Koe Wetzel gives fans a taste of his next chapter of music, he says his new track, "Time Goes On," is "one of my favorites of the record."

“We wrote this as an acknowledgment of how quickly life moves, whether you embrace the changes that come with it or not,” he adds.

"I could have done a lot of things right/ I could have done a lot of things wrong/ Could be pouring concrete on a West Texas street/ But I’m writing this song," he sings. "Crazy how the years go fast/ Crazy how the hours feel long/ Even through the mistakes and the can’t get through this/ Time goes on/ The time goes on."

Koe's 2024 album, 9 Lives, featured his five-week #1, "High Road" with Jessie Murph, which was the most-played song of 2025, according to Mediabase.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.