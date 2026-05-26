Koe Wetzel's new radio single 'Hurts Like You'

Koe Wetzel took the "High Road" to land the most-played song at country radio in 2025.

Now he's following up the double Platinum, five-week #1 with Jessie Murph with a new radio single from his upcoming sixth studio album.

"'Hurts Like You' was one of the first songs that we wrote for the record," Koe says. "It's kind of about a toxic relationship; whenever you get into those situations, you know it's not good for you, but there's just something about it that keeps bringing you back. It's hard to get away from. I feel like a lot of people go through that, so I hope people can relate to the way that we felt about it."

"Hurts Like You" is the lead release from The Night Champion, which drops June 12.

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