Lainey Wilson 'Can't Sit Still' as she starts new era of music

Lainey Wilson's first new music since the Whirlwind era is out now, with a new track she co-wrote called "Can't Sit Still."

The new track is seemingly a reflection of everything the CMA and ACM entertainer of the year has going on in her life these days. It arrives the same day that she makes her big-screen debut in Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him.

On Tuesday Lainey's documentary, Keepin' Country Cool, premieres at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, ahead of its April 22 debut on Netflix.

Just as Lainey seems to be closing the Whirlwind chapter of her music, she did the same with her concerts, wrapping the Australian and New Zealand leg of the Whirlwind World Tour in February. Next up, she plays RodeoHouston on Thursday.

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