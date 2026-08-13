Lainey Wilson leads All for the Hall benefit in LA in September

Lainey Wilson will lead this fall's All for the Hall benefit Thursday, Sept. 17, at The Novo in Los Angeles.

While the rest of the artists are yet to be revealed, we do know it'll be a Nashville-style "guitar pull," with everyone onstage at once taking turns doing their songs.

"I'm so excited to host All for the Hall this fall," Lainey says. "The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum does incredible work preserving the music we love and sharing it with the next generation, and it means a lot to me to support that mission. It's going to be a special night, and I'm honored to be part of it."

Tickets for fundraiser for the hall of fame go on sale Friday.

Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris hosted the first All for the Hall show in New York City in 2007. Blake Shelton was the force behind the latest one, which took place in 2024 in his native Oklahoma.

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