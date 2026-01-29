Lainey Wilson's feeding you breakfast Feb. 4

Here's one more reason to love Lainey Wilson: She's pretty much buying you breakfast on Feb. 4.

As part of her gig as brand ambassador for the beloved Texas fast-food chain Whataburger, Lainey took to its socials Thursday to declare she's created a made-up holiday to honor her favorite menu item. That Wednesday will be known as National Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day.

Obviously, celebrate however you wish, but there's one obvious way: stop by Whataburger, grab one and see if your tastebuds agree Lainey's.

Drop by between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Feb. 4 and participating locations will give you a free one. No purchase required, one per person, and you can order yours in-store, at the drive-thru or online.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.