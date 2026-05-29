Lauren Alaina is 'Better Off' than the girl she used to be

When Lauren Alaina hears her new song, she can't help but think about how far her life has come.

"I wrote 'Better Off' from the perspective of a girl who finally realizes she didn't lose anything by being cheated on ... in a lot of ways, she ended up much better off," she says. "It's full of sass and attitude, but underneath it all, it's really about growth and knowing your worth."

“I'm in such a beautiful season of life now with my husband and daughter," she adds, "and this song feels like finally closing the door on a different stage of my life.”

"Better Off" is the latest track from Lauren's new album, Stages, which drops Aug. 28. It also includes her top-25 hit with Chase Matthew, "All My Exes," and the previously released "Raining Whiskey."

After heading out on the Songs of Summer trek with Darius Rucker, Lauren's set to launch The Stages Tour Oct. 1 in Milwaukee.

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