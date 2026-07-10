Lee Brice's 'Dogs Are Barking' in new murder ballad

If you liked Reba McEntire's 1991 cover of "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia," then Lee Brice's new "Dogs Are Barking" is probably for you.

Just like Reba's hit, Lee's new track has a sheriff and a murder, and throws in a trucker, a trail-cam and a trip to Mexico.

"I grew up listening to all those great story songs in the '90s," Lee says. "They had a huge impact on me as a writer, and honestly, they're still some of my favorite kinds of country songs. The second I heard this one, I knew I was gonna record it. It just felt like the kind of songs that made me fall in love with country music in the first place."

"Dogs Are Barking" is the latest release from Lee's 32-track deluxe Sunriser (All-Nighter), which comes out Oct. 2.

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