Legendary MLB manager, Hall of Famer, dies at 84

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball (MLB) is mourning the death of Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox.

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Cox died at the age of 84, the Atlanta Braves announced on Saturday.

He finished his career with 2,504 victories, the fourth-most in MLB history.

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Cox managed the Toronto Blue Jays from 1983 to 1985 before joining the Braves as a general manager in 1986.

He became the team’s skipper midway through the 1990 season.

Cox’s won 14 straight division titles (1991-2005), five pennants, and the 1995 World Series title.

Atlanta beat both Cincinnati and Cleveland during their World Series run.

They swept the Reds in the 1995 NLCS and beat Cleveland to win the 1995 World Series in six games

The Braves released this statement on Saturday.

“We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper. Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched.

“Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him. His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport’s ultimate prize in 2014 - enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

And while Bobby’s passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren."

MLB posted this statement on social media.

“We mourn the passing of Hall of Famer Bobby Cox, the fourth-winningest manager in MLB history.

Cox led the Atlanta Braves to unprecedented success, winning 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005, along with 5 NL pennants and the 1995 World Series championship.

The four-time Manager of the Year won 2,401 games overall, behind only Connie Mack, Tony La Russa, and John McGraw. Of the 13 managers with at least 2,000 career wins, only one (Joe McCarthy) got there in fewer games than Cox.

Cox managed the Braves for 25 seasons in all, leading them to six 100-win seasons and eight 90-win seasons. He also managed the Blue Jays for four years, including the franchise’s first winning record in 1983 and first division title in 1985.

As General Manager of the Braves from 1986-90, Cox laid the foundation for the teams he would manage to success over the next two decades by trading for one future Hall of Famer in John Smoltz, drafting another in Chipper Jones, and helping develop homegrown legend, Tom Glavine.

Owner of a .556 winning percentage in 29 total seasons as manager, Cox was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2014.

He was 84 years old.”

We mourn the passing of Hall of Famer Bobby Cox, the fourth-winningest manager in MLB history.



Cox led the Atlanta Braves to unprecedented success, winning 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005, along with 5 NL pennants and the 1995 World Series championship.



The four-time… pic.twitter.com/EzMadqcHkL — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2026

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