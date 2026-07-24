Little Big Town 'Could Have It All' with 'It's a Dying Art'

Little Big Town's keeping a Dying Art alive, with their latest preview of their upcoming 12th studio album.

"We Could Have It All" was written by Ashley Monroe and LBT's Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild, who also co-produced the project.

"Hope is never gone/ Honey just hold on/ When this world feels crazy/ I'll always fight for you/ Yeah it's worth seeing through/ The nights don't last long baby/ The sun will come up again/ So why stop trying when/ We could have it all," the foursome sings on the new track.

It follows "Hey There Sunshine," "Over and Over" and "Sucker for a Sad Song," ahead of the Aug. 28 release of It's a Dying Art.

Karen, Jimi, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet are set to perform Sept. 1 on NBC's Today show, before they kick off their For the Art of It Tour Sept. 24 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

They're also booked to do a three-night Christmas residency at the Ryman in December.

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