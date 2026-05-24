1 hospitalized after crash on busy intersection in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Friday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 127 and Hogpath Road, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that 38-year-old Allison Merritt was at a stop sign on Hogpath Road.

Merritt turned into the pathway of a 2021 Black Chevrolet Suburban, which was driven by 54-year-old Anthony Gostomsky.

Gostomsky struck Merritt’s vehicle on the driver’s side rear of her vehicle, causing her to go off the right side of Hogpath Road, before striking a utility pole.

Gostomsky went off the left-hand side of US 127 before striking a different utility pole.

Merritt was transported by Tri-Village Rescue to Wayne Hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gostomsky and his passenger, Amy Gostomsky, refused medical treatment on scene.

Merritt was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

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