1 hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Dayton on Wednesday.

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The crash happened at the intersection of Ravenwood Avenue and W Hillcrest Avenue after 6 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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The supervisor said the initial reports indicate that someone was hit by a car.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn and will continue to follow this story.

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